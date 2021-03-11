☀ March 11: Congress passes virus relief, new Cuomo allegation and daylight saving debate

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

Daylight saving, or standard time? The debate on how we tell time has been going on for awhile.

As Americans get ready to set their clocks one hour ahead on Sunday, some U.S. senators are pushing to make daylight saving time permanent.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver his first prime-time address Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown.

🔴 Jury selection continues in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin Thursday. The judge will begin hearing motions at 9 a.m. EST.

