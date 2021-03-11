☀ March 11: Congress passes virus relief, new Cuomo allegation and daylight saving debate

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 With COVID-19 relief bill passed, White House plans nationwide tour to promote its benefits
2️⃣⚖ Jury selection continues in Derek Chauvin trial amid possible 3rd-degree murder charge
3️⃣📰 Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence
4️⃣🌴Americans take spring break vacations despite experts’ concerns it will fuel virus spread
📱 [Trending] this morning
Group of bipartisan senators reintroduces bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Daylight saving, or standard time? The debate on how we tell time has been going on for awhile.
As Americans get ready to set their clocks one hour ahead on Sunday, some U.S. senators are pushing to make daylight saving time permanent.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver his first prime-time address Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown.
🔴 Jury selection continues in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin Thursday. The judge will begin hearing motions at 9 a.m. EST.
