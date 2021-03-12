☀ March 12: Biden’s May 1 vaccination goal, stimulus checks on the way and crypto art

Good morning! It’s Friday, March 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 President Biden sets goal to return ‘closer to normal’ by July 4 in address to nation
2️⃣💵Stimulus checks will hit bank accounts starting this weekend; see how much you’ll get
3️⃣🌎 As pandemic enters 2nd year, voices of resilience emerge
4️⃣⚖ Derek Chauvin trial: Roughly half of jury seated and murder charge reinstated
📱 [Trending] this morning
Digital artwork auctions for $69 million amid online art boom
Christie’s has auctioned off a digital collage by an artist named Beeple for nearly $70 million, in an unprecedented sale of a digital artwork that fetched more money than physical works by many better-known artists.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks on the American Rescue Plan Friday at 2:30 p.m. EST.
🔴 The White House COVID-19 response team and public health officials are holding a press briefing Friday at 11:15 a.m. EST.
