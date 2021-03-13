☀ March 13: IRS sending $1,400 stimulus checks, anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death and Buzz returns home

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 IRS starts sending $1,400 stimulus checks; here’s when it may hit your account
2️⃣🚨 One year later: Federal look into Breonna Taylor’s death casts a wider net
3️⃣💼 Schumer, Gillibrand call on Cuomo to resign as 7th woman accuses him of misconduct
4️⃣❄ Colorado braces for massive winter storm, several feet of snow expected in some areas
📱 [Trending] this morning
Southwest Airlines employee goes ‘to infinity and beyond’ to return boy’s Buzz Lightyear toy
Two-year-old Hagen forgot his Buzz Lightyear toy on a flight in Dallas. The flight eventually ended up in Little Rock, Arkansas.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Daylight Saving Time comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.