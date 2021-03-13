☀ March 13: IRS sending $1,400 stimulus checks, anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death and Buzz returns home

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💵 IRS starts sending $1,400 stimulus checks; here’s when it may hit your account

2️⃣🚨 One year later: Federal look into Breonna Taylor’s death casts a wider net

People march for the third day since the release of the grand jury report on the death of Breonna Taylor on September 26, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

3️⃣💼 Schumer, Gillibrand call on Cuomo to resign as 7th woman accuses him of misconduct

4️⃣❄ Colorado braces for massive winter storm, several feet of snow expected in some areas

📱 [Trending] this morning

Southwest Airlines employee goes ‘to infinity and beyond’ to return boy’s Buzz Lightyear toy

Two-year-old Hagen forgot his Buzz Lightyear toy on a flight in Dallas. The flight eventually ended up in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Courtesy: Southwest Airlines

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Daylight Saving Time comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com