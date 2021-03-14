☀ March 14: When to expect your stimulus check, how relief helps families and Grammy Awards

Good morning! It’s Sunday, March 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 IRS starts sending $1,400 stimulus checks; here’s when it may hit your account
2️⃣💲 Rescue aid package may reduce inequality, but for how long?
3️⃣❄ Massive snowstorm slamming parts of Colorado; 2,000 flights canceled in Denver
4️⃣ Biden administration enlists FEMA to help with surge of children at US-Mexico border
📱 [Trending] this morning
The stage is set for the Grammy Awards, could be historic for Beyoncé, Taylor Swift
Sunday’s Grammy Awards could be a big night for Beyoncé, or for Taylor Swift, or both.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 2021 Selection Sunday for the NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament will begin at 6 p.m. EST.
🔴 The 63rd annual Grammy Awards begin at 8 p.m. EST.
