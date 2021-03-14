☀ March 14: When to expect your stimulus check, how relief helps families and Grammy Awards

Good morning! It’s Sunday, March 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

Sunday’s Grammy Awards could be a big night for Beyoncé, or for Taylor Swift, or both.

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The Recording Academy is partnering with Berklee College of Music and Arizona State University to complete a study focused on women’s representation in the music industry.. The academy, which puts on the annual Grammy Awards, said the lack of female creators in music is “one of the most urgent issues in the industry today.” (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 2021 Selection Sunday for the NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament will begin at 6 p.m. EST.

🔴 The 63rd annual Grammy Awards begin at 8 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.