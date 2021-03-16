☀ March 16: Biden plans major tax hike, lawmakers on US-Mexico border and the time you saved by not commuting

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣📈 Biden plans 1st major tax hike since 1993 — here’s what it could mean for your money

2️⃣🚨 GOP lawmakers travel to US-Mexico border; Dems call for phasing out ICE contracts

3️⃣💵 Biden to join tour promoting relief plan with Pa. visit

4️⃣💲 Family: Stimulus check argument led to Indianapolis quadruple murder

📱 [Trending] this morning

10 days of your life back? See how much time Americans saved by not commuting last year

The average American saved more than a week of time by not commuting last year, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered offices and sent much of the workforce to their home desks.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 06: Pedestrians walk along a Manhattan street on March 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴  Jury selection continues in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The judge will begin hearing motions at 9 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden visits a small business in Chester, PA, as part of the ‘Help is Here’ tour at 3:30 p.m. EST.

