☀ March 16: Biden plans major tax hike, lawmakers on US-Mexico border and the time you saved by not commuting

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📈 Biden plans 1st major tax hike since 1993 — here’s what it could mean for your money
2️⃣🚨 GOP lawmakers travel to US-Mexico border; Dems call for phasing out ICE contracts
3️⃣💵 Biden to join tour promoting relief plan with Pa. visit
4️⃣💲 Family: Stimulus check argument led to Indianapolis quadruple murder
📱 [Trending] this morning
10 days of your life back? See how much time Americans saved by not commuting last year
The average American saved more than a week of time by not commuting last year, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered offices and sent much of the workforce to their home desks.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Jury selection continues in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The judge will begin hearing motions at 9 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden visits a small business in Chester, PA, as part of the ‘Help is Here’ tour at 3:30 p.m. EST.
