☀ March 17: Georgia shootings, migrants at the border, stimulus checks and St. Patrick’s Day

1️⃣🚨 8 killed in Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings; 21-year-old in custody
2️⃣ DHS chief defends US handling of ‘difficult’ border situation
3️⃣🌪 Several southern states brace for possible tornado outbreak
4️⃣💵 Status of stimulus check: How to check on your payment
5️⃣🔎 As Congress holds hearings on military handling of criminal trials, proposal would take cases out of chain of command
CDC urges people to stay away for St. Patrick’s Day
Planning to get together to toast St. Patrick’s Day? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to stay safe and protect others amid the coronavirus pandemic is to stay home.
🔴 President Joe Biden will attend a mass in honor of St. Patrick’s Day in Wilmington, Delaware Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, will host H.E. Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland, for a virtual bilateral meeting.
🔴 A months-long review is set to kick off Wednesday to determine whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom will face a recall election that could oust the Democrat before his first term ends.
🔴 Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations on the Biden administration’s efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations at 10 a.m. EST.
