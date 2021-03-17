☀ March 17: Georgia shootings, migrants at the border, stimulus checks and St. Patrick’s Day

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Planning to get together to toast St. Patrick’s Day? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to stay safe and protect others amid the coronavirus pandemic is to stay home.

FILE – This file photo from Saturday March 16, 2019, shows Sharon Keely, left, of Dublin, viewing the St. Patrick’s Day Parade along Fifth Avenue in New York. A largely virtual St. Patrick’s Day is planned for New York City on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, one year after the annual parade celebrating Irish heritage became one of the city’s first coronavirus casualties. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

🔴 President Joe Biden will attend a mass in honor of St. Patrick’s Day in Wilmington, Delaware Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, will host H.E. Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland, for a virtual bilateral meeting.

🔴 A months-long review is set to kick off Wednesday to determine whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom will face a recall election that could oust the Democrat before his first term ends.

🔴 Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations on the Biden administration’s efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations at 10 a.m. EST.

