☀ March 18: Severe weather batters the South, tax deadline pushed back and stapler mold prank kit

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🌀 Watch: Severe weather batters the South overnight as storms move east

Damage to Bobbi Harris’ property on Old Greensboro Road is seen, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Moundville, Ala., after severe weather came through the area. No one was inside at the time. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

2️⃣🚨 Atlanta murders reignite fear in Asian American community

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: A pedestrian crosses Grant Avenue in Chinatown on March 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco police have stepped up patrols in Asian neighborhoods in the wake of a series of shootings at spas in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, including six Asian women. The main suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been taken into custody. The San Francisco Bay Area is also seeing an increase in violence against the Asian community. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

3️⃣🚨 Violent extremists pose ‘elevated threat’ to US, officials say

4️⃣💰 IRS pushes back tax filing deadline to May 17 amid backlog

📱 [Trending] this morning

JELL-O creates at-home Stapler Mold Prank Kit inspired by ‘The Office

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Minneapolis city leaders will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. EST as jury selection continues in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

🔴 White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing at 12:30 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the state of vaccinations across the country at 3:15 p.m. EST.

