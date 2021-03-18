☀ March 18: Severe weather batters the South, tax deadline pushed back and stapler mold prank kit

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🌀 Watch: Severe weather batters the South overnight as storms move east
2️⃣🚨 Atlanta murders reignite fear in Asian American community
3️⃣🚨 Violent extremists pose ‘elevated threat’ to US, officials say
4️⃣💰 IRS pushes back tax filing deadline to May 17 amid backlog
📱 [Trending] this morning
JELL-O creates at-home Stapler Mold Prank Kit inspired by ‘The Office‘
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Minneapolis city leaders will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. EST as jury selection continues in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.
🔴 White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing at 12:30 p.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the state of vaccinations across the country at 3:15 p.m. EST.
