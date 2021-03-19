☀ March 19: Biden travels to Georgia, vaccine passports and hatching time for beloved bald eagles

Good morning! It’s Friday, March 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

US President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 11, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals involved in violent assaults on federal law enforcement officers (AFO) at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Reference AFO #170​ when calling or submitting information on the individual depicted in this video. More at fbi.gov/capitolviolence. (Photo from video provided by the FBI)

📱 [Trending] this morning

📅 What we’re watching

🔴The first round of the NCAA Tournament March Madness begins.

🔴 Jury selection for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues this morning at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta to meet with Asian American leaders following a string of shootings at three spas that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at Emory University in Atlanta at 4:40 p.m. EST.

