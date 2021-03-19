☀ March 19: Biden travels to Georgia, vaccine passports and hatching time for beloved bald eagles

[Your Morning]

Good morning! It’s Friday, March 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 President Biden to meet with Asian American leaders following Atlanta spa shootings

US President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 11, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

2️⃣📹 FBI releases 10 videos of assaults on officers at US Capitol, seeks help identifying suspects

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals involved in violent assaults on federal law enforcement officers (AFO) at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Reference AFO #170​ when calling or submitting information on the individual depicted in this video. More at fbi.gov/capitolviolence. (Photo from video provided by the FBI)

3️⃣🚨 Emergency sites for migrant children raise safety concerns as US works to deter border crossings

4️⃣✈️Will you need a ‘vaccine passport’ to travel?

Watch: It’s hatching time for Southern California’s beloved bald eagles

📅 What we’re watching

🔴The first round of the NCAA Tournament March Madness begins.

🔴 Jury selection for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues this morning at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴  The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta to meet with Asian American leaders following a string of shootings at three spas that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at Emory University in Atlanta at 4:40 p.m. EST.

