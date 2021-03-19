☀ March 19: Biden travels to Georgia, vaccine passports and hatching time for beloved bald eagles

Good morning! It’s Friday, March 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 President Biden to meet with Asian American leaders following Atlanta spa shootings
2️⃣📹 FBI releases 10 videos of assaults on officers at US Capitol, seeks help identifying suspects
3️⃣🚨 Emergency sites for migrant children raise safety concerns as US works to deter border crossings
4️⃣✈️Will you need a ‘vaccine passport’ to travel?
📱 [Trending] this morning
Watch: It’s hatching time for Southern California’s beloved bald eagles
📅 What we’re watching
🔴The first round of the NCAA Tournament March Madness begins.
🔴 Jury selection for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues this morning at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta to meet with Asian American leaders following a string of shootings at three spas that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at Emory University in Atlanta at 4:40 p.m. EST.
