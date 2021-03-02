☀ March 2: FBI director to testify on Capitol riot, COVID-19 stimulus latest and Read Across America Day

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Third stimulus checks: Will we get $1,400 payments in March?
2️⃣ 📰 US Exclusive: Alleged wife of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks out
3️⃣🚨 FBI chief set to testify for the first time since Capitol riot
4️⃣💼 Calls for Cuomo’s resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges
School district pulls Dr. Seuss from Read Across America Day citing ‘racial undertones’
A Virginia school district will no longer celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel A.K.A., Dr. Seuss, during Read Across America Day, citing “strong racial undertones” in some of his books and illustrations.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies to Senate Judiciary Committee about the Capitol riot at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at 4:15 p.m. EST.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will ceremonially swear in Miguel Cardona as Secretary of Education at 6 p.m. EST.
🔴 The 2021 House Democratic Issues Conference will be held virtually for the first time starting Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak this evening.
