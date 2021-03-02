☀ March 2: FBI director to testify on Capitol riot, COVID-19 stimulus latest and Read Across America Day

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A Virginia school district will no longer celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel A.K.A., Dr. Seuss, during Read Across America Day, citing “strong racial undertones” in some of his books and illustrations.

Dr. Seuss’ never-before-published book, “What Pet Should I Get?” is seen on display on the day it is released for sale at the Books and Books store on July 28, 2015 in Coral Gables, United States. The manuscript by the author Theodor Geisel is reported to have been written in the 1950s or 1960s and stashed away in his office until his widow found it in 2013. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

🔴 FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies to Senate Judiciary Committee about the Capitol riot at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at 4:15 p.m. EST.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will ceremonially swear in Miguel Cardona as Secretary of Education at 6 p.m. EST.

🔴 The 2021 House Democratic Issues Conference will be held virtually for the first time starting Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak this evening.

