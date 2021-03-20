☀ March 20: Support for Asian Americans, CDC changes school guidance and Instagram for kids

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🕯 Biden, Harris speak out against rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans following Atlanta spa shootings
2️⃣📚 CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
3️⃣🏀 Players, coaches call out differences in accommodations for women, men at NCAA tournaments
4️⃣💵 Still no stimulus check? Here’s what to do
📱 [Trending] this morning
Facebook working on Instagram for kids under 13
Facebook says it is working on a version of its Instagram app for kids under 13, who are technically not allowed to use the app in its current form due to federal privacy regulations.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Saturday is the official start of spring for the Northern Hemisphere.
🔴 The 2021 NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament continues Saturday with the first game at 12:15 p.m. EST.
