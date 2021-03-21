☀ March 21: Miami Beach state of emergency, rallies against hate and a kaleidoscope-like art show

Good morning! It’s Sunday, March 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

City of Miami Beach Police officers arrest several males on Ocean Drive and 10th Street as spring break has officially begun Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A breathtaking art exhibit, “Geometric Properties: An Immersive Audio-Visual Journey Through Fractal Dimensions,” drenches viewers in an otherworldly experience in New York’s Chelsea Market.

General view of an art show at ARTECHOUSE titled “Geometric Properties: An Immersive Audio-Visual Journey Through Fractal Dimensions” by Dutch artist Julius Horsthuis in New York, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Roselle Chen

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The second round of the 2021 NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament begins Sunday.

