☀ March 21: Miami Beach state of emergency, rallies against hate and a kaleidoscope-like art show

1️⃣⛱ Miami sets earlier curfew after spring break crowds, fights
2️⃣🚨 Hundreds in Atlanta rally against hate after spa shootings
3️⃣ ❗ Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border
4️⃣💵 Third stimulus checks and SSI: What it means for Social Security recipients
NYC art show uses fractals to immerse viewers in a kaleidoscope-like world
A breathtaking art exhibit, “Geometric Properties: An Immersive Audio-Visual Journey Through Fractal Dimensions,” drenches viewers in an otherworldly experience in New York’s Chelsea Market.
🔴 The second round of the 2021 NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament begins Sunday.
