☀ March 22: AstraZeneca vaccine 79% effective in US trial, hearing on D.C. statehood and a city votes on reparations

Good morning! It’s Monday, March 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 AstraZeneca says US trial data shows vaccine 79% effective
2️⃣🚨 Biden to visit border ‘at some point’, says migrants should apply from home
3️⃣🚔 Police chief says Miami partying ‘couldn’t go on any longer’
4️⃣💵 Chicago suburb’s plan to pay Black residents reparations could be a national model
📱 [Trending] this morning
PHOTOS: Plant-filled home with indoor pool and ponds hits market for $1.4M
If you’ve ever wanted to live inside the Garden of Eden, here’s your chance.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Jury selection continues in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The judge will begin hearing motions at 9 a.m. EST.
🔴 The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a hearing on H.R. 51, a bill that would make D.C. the 51st state, at 11 a.m. EST.
