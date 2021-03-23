☀ March 23: 10 dead in Colorado shooting, fire at NY senior living facility and AstraZeneca vaccine trial questioned

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚔 10 dead, including police officer, in Colorado supermarket shooting

2️⃣🚒 Massive blaze tears through New York senior living facility

3️⃣💉 US: AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial

4️⃣📷 Photos show overcrowding inside Texas tent facility for migrant children

Dream job: California winery offers free rent, $10,000 a month

A family-owned winery in Sonoma County wants to give one wonderful wine-enthusiast the chance to leave their normal job and break into the wine business.

🔴  Jury selection continues in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Biden visits Ohio Tuesday, on the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act being signed into law, as part of the ‘Help is Here’ tour.

