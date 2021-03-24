☀ March 24: Mourning the Colorado shooting victims, more stimulus checks arrive and Banksy’s ‘Game Changer’

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

A Banksy painting honoring Britain’s health workers in the pandemic has sold for a record 16.8 million pounds ($23.2 million), auction house Christie’s said Tuesday. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund health organizations and charities across the U.K., it said.

FILE – In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a member of staff has their photograph taken in front of the artwork painted by Banksy during lockdown, entitled ‘Game Changer’, at Southampton General Hospital in Southampton, England. A Banksy painting honoring Britain’s health workers in the coronavirus pandemic has sold for a record 16.8 million pounds ($23.2 million.) Auction house Christie’s said Tuesday, March 23, 2021 that proceeds from the sale will be used to fund health organizations and charities across the U.K. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, file)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host an event with Margaret Purce, Megan Rapinoe, and members of the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team to mark Equal Pay Day at 4:15 p.m. EST.

🔴 Boulder City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to hear from residents, honor the victims of Monday’s tragic events, and acknowledge the need for community healing.

