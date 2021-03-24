☀ March 24: Mourning the Colorado shooting victims, more stimulus checks arrive and Banksy’s ‘Game Changer’

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Suspect in Colorado supermarket shooting faces murder charges
2️⃣❗ Inside supermarket shooting: Employee recounts moment gunman opened fire
3️⃣💵 If you haven’t received your 3rd stimulus check yet, here’s why Wednesday matters
4️⃣💻 Cyberattack forces Arizona city offline for weeks, experts warn of growing trend
Banksy painting raises $23 million for UK health charities
A Banksy painting honoring Britain’s health workers in the pandemic has sold for a record 16.8 million pounds ($23.2 million), auction house Christie’s said Tuesday. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund health organizations and charities across the U.K., it said.
🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host an event with Margaret Purce, Megan Rapinoe, and members of the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team to mark Equal Pay Day at 4:15 p.m. EST.
🔴 Boulder City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to hear from residents, honor the victims of Monday’s tragic events, and acknowledge the need for community healing.
