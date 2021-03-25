☀ March 25: Colorado shooting suspect due in court, Biden’s 1st press conference and space wine

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 25, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🧪AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in new analysis
2️⃣🎤 Biden readies for 1st news conference, White House tradition
3️⃣🚨 Colorado mass shooting suspect to make 1st court appearance
4️⃣🎥 First look inside facility for migrant children as Biden administration faces border challenge
📱 [Trending] this morning
Wine aged in space? Lucky group of researchers get a cosmic mouthful
Researchers in France are analyzing a dozen bottles of fine wine that spent a year in space orbiting Earth.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will hold his first official press conference Thursday at 1:15 p.m. EDT.
🔴 The CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google will testify before House lawmakers in a virtual hearing Thursday on social media and misinformation.
