☀ March 25: Colorado shooting suspect due in court, Biden’s 1st press conference and space wine

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 25, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the global COVAX initiative, is removed from a portable cold storage box in preparation for a vaccination, in Machakos, Kenya, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Researchers in France are analyzing a dozen bottles of fine wine that spent a year in space orbiting Earth.

Philippe Darriet, president of the Institute for Wine and Vine Research (ISVV )and chief oenologist holds a bottle of Petrus red wine that spent a year orbiting the world in the International Space Station after a tasting session at the ISVV in Villenave-d’Ornon, southwestern France, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will hold his first official press conference Thursday at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

🔴 The CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google will testify before House lawmakers in a virtual hearing Thursday on social media and misinformation.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.