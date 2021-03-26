☀ March 26: Tornado outbreak across South, Biden’s new vaccine goal and remembering Jessica Walter

Good morning! It’s Friday, March 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Jessica Walter, who played the iconic and inappropriate Lucille Bluth in the five-season sitcom “Arrested Development,” died Thursday at age 80. And now the dysfunctional Bluth family is honoring their matriarch.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 17: (L-R) Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Jeffrey Tambor, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Jessica Walter, David Cross and Will Arnett attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Arrested Development” Season 5 at Netflix FYSee Theater on May 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

🔴 Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are leading a delegation to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Friday.

🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team is holding a briefing Friday at 10:15 a.m. EDT, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki is hosting a news conference at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

