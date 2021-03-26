☀ March 26: Tornado outbreak across South, Biden’s new vaccine goal and remembering Jessica Walter

Good morning! It’s Friday, March 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🌪 At least 5 killed across South as series of tornadoes strike Alabama, Georgia
2️⃣💉Biden sets new vaccine goal: 200 million shots in his first 100 days
3️⃣🌎 Tracking unaccompanied children in US custody
4️⃣🗳 Georgia governor signs into law new restrictions on voting, lawmaker arrested during protest
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘A lifetime of laughs’: Jessica Walter’s ‘Arrested Development’ family says farewell
Jessica Walter, who played the iconic and inappropriate Lucille Bluth in the five-season sitcom “Arrested Development,” died Thursday at age 80. And now the dysfunctional Bluth family is honoring their matriarch.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are leading a delegation to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Friday.
🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team is holding a briefing Friday at 10:15 a.m. EDT, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki is hosting a news conference at 12:30 p.m. EDT.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.