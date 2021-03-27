☀ March 27: Virginia Beach shootings, CDC COVID concerns and the Sweet 16

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
2️⃣💉 CDC ‘deeply concerned’ about rising COVID cases, states aim to ramp up vaccinations
3️⃣📃 President Biden calls Georgia voting law ‘Jim Crow in the 21st Century’
4️⃣📚 Children’s book author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
2021 NCAA Tournament: What Sweet 16 games to watch
The NCAA Tournament continues this weekend as 16 teams continue chasing a national title.
🔴 The 2021 NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament will continue with the Sweet 16 Saturday.
🔴 Passover, the Jewish holiday celebrating the biblical Israelites’ liberation from slavery in Egypt after a series of divine plagues, begins Saturday.
