☀ March 27: Virginia Beach shootings, CDC COVID concerns and the Sweet 16

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings

 Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along Virginia Beach’s oceanfront, police said Saturday.

2️⃣💉 CDC ‘deeply concerned’ about rising COVID cases, states aim to ramp up vaccinations

3️⃣📃 President Biden calls Georgia voting law ‘Jim Crow in the 21st Century’

4️⃣📚 Children’s book author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

2021 NCAA Tournament: What Sweet 16 games to watch

The NCAA Tournament continues this weekend as 16 teams continue chasing a national title. 

Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels (23) puts up a shot during the first half of a second-round game against North Texas in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The 2021 NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament will continue with the Sweet 16 Saturday.

🔴 Passover, the Jewish holiday celebrating the biblical Israelites’ liberation from slavery in Egypt after a series of divine plagues, begins Saturday.

