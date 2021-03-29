☀ March 29: Derek Chauvin on trial for George Floyd’s death, Suez Canal progress and ‘Satan Shoes’

Good morning! It’s Monday, March 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Derek Chauvin on trial Monday for the death of George Floyd
2️⃣🚢 Ship ‘partially refloated,’ but still stuck in Suez Canal
3️⃣🚧 President Biden’s economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure
4️⃣🏀 What To Watch: Elite Eight games start Monday
📱 [Trending] this morning
Lil Nas X’s Nike ‘Satan Shoes’ contain 1 drop of human blood
Lil Nas X, the rapper who rose to fame after his debut single “Old Town Road,” created the “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with the MSCHF clothing brand.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Opening statements are set to begin at 9 a.m. CT in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the state of vaccinations at 2:10 p.m. EST.
