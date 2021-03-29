☀ March 29: Derek Chauvin on trial for George Floyd’s death, Suez Canal progress and ‘Satan Shoes’

Good morning! It’s Monday, March 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 Derek Chauvin on trial Monday for the death of George Floyd

2️⃣🚢 Ship ‘partially refloated,’ but still stuck in Suez Canal

FILE – In this March 28, 2021, satellite file image from Planet Labs Inc, the cargo ship MV Ever Given sits stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt. Consumers may face shortages and higher prices for electronics, toys, furniture and other goods should attempts to free the mammoth container ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal drag on several weeks. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

3️⃣🚧 President Biden’s economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure

4️⃣🏀 What To Watch: Elite Eight games start Monday

📱 [Trending] this morning

Lil Nas X’s Nike ‘Satan Shoes’ contain 1 drop of human blood

Lil Nas X, the rapper who rose to fame after his debut single “Old Town Road,” created the “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with the MSCHF clothing brand.

Promotional photo for MSCF x Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” Nike Air Max ’97 (Credit: @SAINT via Twitter)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴  Opening statements are set to begin at 9 a.m. CT in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the state of vaccinations at 2:10 p.m. EST.

