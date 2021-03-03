☀ March 3: Biden’s end of May vaccine timeline, rockets hit base hosting US troops and yard sale treasure

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💉 Biden: Enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult by end of May

2️⃣💵 Stimulus check latest: Biden urges Senate Democrats to rally behind $1.9T COVID-19 bill

3️⃣🚨 US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

4️⃣🚔 Human smuggling investigation underway after semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people, killing 13

📱 [Trending] this morning

Bowl bought for $35 at yard sale turns out to be artifact worth up to $500K

A small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th-century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000 that is about to go up for auction at Sotheby’s.

This photo, provided by Sotheby’s, in New York, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, shows a small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale that turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000. The bowl will be offered in Sotheby’s Auction of Important Chinese Art, in New York, on March 17. (Sotheby’s via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴  Federal national security officials are set to testify at 10 a.m. EST in the second Senate hearing about what went wrong during the Capitol riot.

🔴  President Joe Biden will hold a bipartisan meeting on cancer at 1:45 p.m. EST. The President will participate in a virtual event with the House Democratic Caucus at 5 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com