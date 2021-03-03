☀ March 3: Biden’s end of May vaccine timeline, rockets hit base hosting US troops and yard sale treasure

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

A small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th-century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000 that is about to go up for auction at Sotheby’s.

This photo, provided by Sotheby’s, in New York, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, shows a small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale that turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000. The bowl will be offered in Sotheby’s Auction of Important Chinese Art, in New York, on March 17. (Sotheby’s via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Federal national security officials are set to testify at 10 a.m. EST in the second Senate hearing about what went wrong during the Capitol riot.

🔴 President Joe Biden will hold a bipartisan meeting on cancer at 1:45 p.m. EST. The President will participate in a virtual event with the House Democratic Caucus at 5 p.m. EST.

