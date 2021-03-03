☀ March 3: Biden’s end of May vaccine timeline, rockets hit base hosting US troops and yard sale treasure

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 Biden: Enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult by end of May
2️⃣💵 Stimulus check latest: Biden urges Senate Democrats to rally behind $1.9T COVID-19 bill
3️⃣🚨 US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops
4️⃣🚔 Human smuggling investigation underway after semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people, killing 13
📱 [Trending] this morning
Bowl bought for $35 at yard sale turns out to be artifact worth up to $500K
A small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th-century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000 that is about to go up for auction at Sotheby’s.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Federal national security officials are set to testify at 10 a.m. EST in the second Senate hearing about what went wrong during the Capitol riot.
🔴 President Joe Biden will hold a bipartisan meeting on cancer at 1:45 p.m. EST. The President will participate in a virtual event with the House Democratic Caucus at 5 p.m. EST.
