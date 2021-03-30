☀ March 30: Biden calls for reinstating mask mandates, Chauvin trial continues and viral Navajo skateboarder

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💉 Biden calls for mask mandate reinstatement as cases rise despite vaccination rate increase

2️⃣🚨 Witness to deadly arrest of George Floyd returning to stand in Derek Chauvin murder trial

3️⃣👁 Sen. Ted Cruz tours Dallas migrant center

4️⃣🚬 Did COVID-19 stress, uncertainty stall anti-smoking push?

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘Freeing for me:’ Navajo woman becomes viral sensation with skateboarding videos

An Arizona woman, born and raised in Navajo Nation, has become a viral sensation, showcasing her skateboarding skills. 

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 is expected to be released Tuesday.

🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 9:30 am CT.

🔴 President Joe Biden will sign the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Extension Act of 2021 into law at 2 p.m. EST.

