☀ March 31: Biden’s infrastructure plan, NCAA athlete compensation case and Chauvin trial continues

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the PPP Extension Act of 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

📱 [Trending] this morning

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case about how colleges can reward athletes who play Division I basketball and football at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 9:30 am CT.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his economic vision for the future and the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to “Build Back Better” for the American people at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center at 4:20 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.