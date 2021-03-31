☀ March 31: Biden’s infrastructure plan, NCAA athlete compensation case and Chauvin trial continues

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚧 President Biden unveils infrastructure plan Wednesday
2️⃣🚨 Chauvin trial: Firefighter blocked from helping George Floyd resumes testimony
3️⃣🏀Ball in their court: Justices take on NCAA restrictions
4️⃣📹 Video: Over 4,000 migrants, mostly unaccompanied kids, crowded into Texas facility
5️⃣💵 Third stimulus checks and Social Security: Timeline given for deposit of delayed payments
📱 [Trending] this morning
Google Maps will soon guide you through indoor malls, airports and more
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case about how colleges can reward athletes who play Division I basketball and football at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 9:30 am CT.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his economic vision for the future and the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to “Build Back Better” for the American people at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center at 4:20 p.m. EST.
