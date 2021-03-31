☀ March 31: Biden’s infrastructure plan, NCAA athlete compensation case and Chauvin trial continues

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚧 President Biden unveils infrastructure plan Wednesday

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the PPP Extension Act of 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2️⃣🚨 Chauvin trial: Firefighter blocked from helping George Floyd resumes testimony

3️⃣🏀Ball in their court: Justices take on NCAA restrictions

4️⃣📹 Video: Over 4,000 migrants, mostly unaccompanied kids, crowded into Texas facility

5️⃣💵 Third stimulus checks and Social Security: Timeline given for deposit of delayed payments

Google Maps will soon guide you through indoor malls, airports and more

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case about how colleges can reward athletes who play Division I basketball and football at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue at 9:30 am CT.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his economic vision for the future and the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to “Build Back Better” for the American people at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center at 4:20 p.m. EST.

