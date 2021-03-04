☀ March 4: Capitol ups security, George Floyd policing bill and penguins explore the ‘Friends’ set

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 US Capitol ups security over possible breach threat
2️⃣🗳 House passes George Floyd policing bill
3️⃣📍 ‘I’m sorry for whatever pain I caused’: Gov. Cuomo apologizes following harassment allegations
4️⃣😷‘Neanderthal thinking,’ Biden says of ending state mask mandates in Texas, Mississippi
🔴 The PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational will begin Thursday morning in Bay Hill, Florida.
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of House members to discuss infrastructure at 2 p.m. EST. Biden will also participate in a virtual call to congratulate NASA on the successful Mars landing at 6 p.m. EST.
🔴 Minneapolis leaders will hold a press conference ahead of the Derek Chauvin trial at 12 p.m. EST. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
🔴 White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing at 12:45 p.m EST.
