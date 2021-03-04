☀ March 4: Capitol ups security, George Floyd policing bill and penguins explore the ‘Friends’ set

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Members of the Michigan National Guard and the U.S. Capitol Police keep watch as heightened security remains in effect around the Capitol grounds since the Jan. 6 attacks by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The U.S. Capitol Police say they have intelligence showing there is a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the Capitol on Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

🔴 The PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational will begin Thursday morning in Bay Hill, Florida.

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of House members to discuss infrastructure at 2 p.m. EST. Biden will also participate in a virtual call to congratulate NASA on the successful Mars landing at 6 p.m. EST.

🔴 Minneapolis leaders will hold a press conference ahead of the Derek Chauvin trial at 12 p.m. EST. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

🔴 White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing at 12:45 p.m EST.

