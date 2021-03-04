☀ March 4: Capitol ups security, George Floyd policing bill and penguins explore the ‘Friends’ set

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨 US Capitol ups security over possible breach threat

Members of the Michigan National Guard and the U.S. Capitol Police keep watch as heightened security remains in effect around the Capitol grounds since the Jan. 6 attacks by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The U.S. Capitol Police say they have intelligence showing there is a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the Capitol on Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

2️⃣🗳 House passes George Floyd policing bill

3️⃣📍 ‘I’m sorry for whatever pain I caused’: Gov. Cuomo apologizes following harassment allegations

4️⃣😷‘Neanderthal thinking,’ Biden says of ending state mask mandates in Texas, Mississippi

📱 [Trending] this morning

Watch: Group of penguins explore the ‘Friends’ experience in Chicago

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez for use of the photos.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational will begin Thursday morning in Bay Hill, Florida.

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of House members to discuss infrastructure at 2 p.m. EST. Biden will also participate in a virtual call to congratulate NASA on the successful Mars landing at 6 p.m. EST.

🔴 Minneapolis leaders will hold a press conference ahead of the Derek Chauvin trial at 12 p.m. EST. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

🔴 White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing at 12:45 p.m EST.

