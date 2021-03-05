☀ March 5: Senate to debate $1.9T relief bill, the pope arrives in Iraq and Chipotle inspired makeup

Good morning! It’s Friday, March 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🗳️ Senate set to debate $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill
2️⃣💵 A California city paid residents $500 a month to tackle poverty; study shows it paid off
3️⃣⌨️Facebook group members pose as minors to lure child predators
4️⃣✈️ Pope Francis arrives in Iraq amid security concerns and pandemic
📱 [Trending] this morning
Now this is extra, Chipotle unveils guac green eyeshadow in makeup collaboration
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will participate in a roundtable on the American Rescue Plan at 4:15 p.m. EST.
