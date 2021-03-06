☀ March 6: Senate debates $1.9T relief bill overnight, the pope’s historic meeting and a young girl singing goes viral

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💵 Senate continues COVID-19 relief bill ‘vote-a-rama’ overnight after Dems reach deal on unemployment

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 05: The U.S. Capitol is seen in the evening hours on March 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate continues to debate the latest COVID-19 relief bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

2️⃣📃 Bill to revoke Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers passes New York Legislature

3️⃣💒 Pope Francis holds historic meeting with Iraq’s top Shi’ite cleric

4️⃣💻 How the pandemic has increased the risk of children being targeted online by predators

📱 [Trending] this morning

Young girl becomes sensation on TikTok, singing ‘Girl on Fire’ while cleaning pool

An 8-year-old Florida girl has gone viral for a singing TikTok video — even getting the attention of an R&B and soul icon.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Pope Francis continues his visit to Iraq, the first Papal engagement to the country.

