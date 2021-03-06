☀ March 6: Senate debates $1.9T relief bill overnight, the pope’s historic meeting and a young girl singing goes viral

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Senate continues COVID-19 relief bill ‘vote-a-rama’ overnight after Dems reach deal on unemployment
2️⃣📃 Bill to revoke Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers passes New York Legislature
3️⃣💒 Pope Francis holds historic meeting with Iraq’s top Shi’ite cleric
4️⃣💻 How the pandemic has increased the risk of children being targeted online by predators
📱 [Trending] this morning
Young girl becomes sensation on TikTok, singing ‘Girl on Fire’ while cleaning pool
An 8-year-old Florida girl has gone viral for a singing TikTok video — even getting the attention of an R&B and soul icon.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Pope Francis continues his visit to Iraq, the first Papal engagement to the country.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.
On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.