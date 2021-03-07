☀ March 7: Breaking down the $1.9T relief bill, Biden’s executive order on ‘Bloody Sunday’ and a royal split interview

Good morning! It’s Sunday, March 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 One more hurdle in Congress to pass $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
2️⃣🖊 Biden to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ by signing voting-rights order
3️⃣🐶 Report: Popular flea & tick collar tied to 1,700 pet deaths, EPA received more than 75,000 complaints
4️⃣🧫 Obesity ‘second greatest predictor’ of hospitalization for COVID-19, report says
📱 [Trending] this morning
Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah
The time has finally come for audiences to hear Meghan and Harry describe the backstory and effects of their tumultuous split from royal life.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden makes a virtual appearance at a Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee event. He is expected to deliver virtual remarks at a Unity Breakfast happening at 8:30 a.m. EST.
🔴 Pope Francis arrived in northern Iraq on Sunday, where he prayed in the ruins of churches damaged or destroyed by Islamic State extremists and where he will celebrate an open-air Mass.
🔴 The NBA All-Star Game begins at 8 p.m. EST.
