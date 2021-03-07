☀ March 7: Breaking down the $1.9T relief bill, Biden’s executive order on ‘Bloody Sunday’ and a royal split interview

Good morning! It’s Sunday, March 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – In this March 4, 2012, file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., center, talks with those gathered on the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge during the 19th annual reenactment of the “Bloody Sunday” Selma to Montgomery civil rights march across the bridge in Selma, Ala. The March 7, 2021, Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be the first without the towering presence of Lewis, as well as the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton, who all died in 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin Glackmeyer, File)

The time has finally come for audiences to hear Meghan and Harry describe the backstory and effects of their tumultuous split from royal life.

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, from left, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

🔴 President Joe Biden makes a virtual appearance at a Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee event. He is expected to deliver virtual remarks at a Unity Breakfast happening at 8:30 a.m. EST.

🔴 Pope Francis arrived in northern Iraq on Sunday, where he prayed in the ruins of churches damaged or destroyed by Islamic State extremists and where he will celebrate an open-air Mass.

🔴 The NBA All-Star Game begins at 8 p.m. EST.

