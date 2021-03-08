☀ March 8: Jury selection for trial over George Floyd’s death, a royal rift revealed and celebrating International Women’s Day

Good morning! It’s Monday, March 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” airs March 7, 2021. Britain’s royal family and television have a complicated relationship. The medium has helped define the modern monarchy: The 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s first mass TV spectacle. Since then, rare interviews have given a glimpse behind palace curtains at the all-too-human family within. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The company said the limited edition ‘Celebrate SHE’ bars will be given away to the first 1,000 visitors to each Hershey’s ChocolateWorld locations on International Women’s Day, Monday March 8.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Jury selection for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin begins this morning at 10 a.m. EST. Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in relation to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to deliver remarks on International Women’s Day at 4:20 p.m. EST. President Biden is also expected to sign executive orders establishing the White House Gender Policy Council and ensuring education free from sexual violence.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.