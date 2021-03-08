☀ March 8: Jury selection for trial over George Floyd’s death, a royal rift revealed and celebrating International Women’s Day

Good morning! It’s Monday, March 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Derek Chauvin trial in death of George Floyd set to start with jury selection
2️⃣ 👑 Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah lays bare royal rift
3️⃣ ❌ Calls grow for Cuomo to quit from top New York lawmakers
4️⃣📃 Bill for Puerto Rican statehood put forward in Congress
📱 [Trending] this morning
Celebrate Women’s History Month with a limited edition ‘HerSHEy’s’ bar
The company said the limited edition ‘Celebrate SHE’ bars will be given away to the first 1,000 visitors to each Hershey’s ChocolateWorld locations on International Women’s Day, Monday March 8.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Jury selection for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin begins this morning at 10 a.m. EST. Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in relation to the death of George Floyd in police custody.
🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to deliver remarks on International Women’s Day at 4:20 p.m. EST. President Biden is also expected to sign executive orders establishing the White House Gender Policy Council and ensuring education free from sexual violence.
