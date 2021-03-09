☀ March 9: Stimulus checks could be sent soon, new CDC guidelines and goodbye Pepé Le Pew

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 $1,400 stimulus checks could be sent within days as House readies to pass virus relief
2️⃣💉 CDC: Fully vaccinated Americans can gather indoors without masks
3️⃣🚨 Jury selection to begin in trial of ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death
4️⃣👑 Estimated 17.1 million Americans watched explosive Harry, Meghan interview
📱 [Trending] this morning
Goodbye Pepé: Here’s why a longtime Looney Tunes character was ‘canceled’
You won’t be seeing much of the Looney Tunes skunk Pepé Le Pew in future productions, according to multiple reports.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Jury selection for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin begins this morning at 10 a.m. EST after pausing Monday. Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in relation to the death of George Floyd in police custody.
🔴 President Joe Biden will visit a small business in Washington, D.C. that has benefited from a Paycheck Protection Program loan at 11:45 a.m. EST.
