May 1: A breakdown of Kohberger and Vallow’s cases. Authorities have ‘zero leads’ in Texas manhunt.

Good morning! It’s Monday May 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Expert Q&A: Where Bryan Kohberger, Lori Vallow cases stand
2. Texas gunman still at large, authorities have ‘zero leads’
3. JP Morgan to buy most First Republic assets, assume deposits
4. Oklahoma students attend star-studded Christian revival
📱 [Trending] this morning
Set of quadruplets set to graduate together
The quadruplets were born at 33.5 weeks. The firstborn was Luke Molnar, the only boy out of the four. Then a minute after him was Abigail, then Julia, and finally Rachael.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rates.
🔴 Tony Award nominations to be announced.
🔴 FDIC considers expanding bank deposit protection.
