May 1: A breakdown of Kohberger and Vallow’s cases. Authorities have ‘zero leads’ in Texas manhunt.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin hosts an expert panel to help break down the cases of Bryan Kohberger and Lori Vallow. Each of their cases is complicated, and continue to grab headlines.

A manhunt continues for Francisco Oropeza (pictured), 38, who allegedly shot and killed five of his neighbors. (Credit: FBI Houston/Twitter)

A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023. Regulators continued their search for a solution to First Republic Bank’s woes over the weekend before stock markets were set to open Monday, May 1. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

University of Oklahoma’s religious revival is expected to be the largest faith-based university event in American history.

The quadruplets were born at 33.5 weeks. The firstborn was Luke Molnar, the only boy out of the four. Then a minute after him was Abigail, then Julia, and finally Rachael.

The Molnar quadruplets are graduating with degrees in science, technology, engineering and math programs from Metropolitan State University in Denver, Colorado. Credit: FOX31/Channel 2

🔴 Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rates.

🔴 Tony Award nominations to be announced.

🔴 FDIC considers expanding bank deposit protection.

