May 10: Jury finds Trump guilty, awards accuser $5M. George Santos faces criminal charges.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday May 10, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., departs Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 11, 2023. Santos is carrying on in Congress despite calls for him to resign. Santos admitted to fabricating many aspects of his life story, but the newly elected congressman is refusing calls to quit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE – Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only surviving child of Vallow Daybell charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings’ deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Idaho prosecutors played the call during the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell after calling her son, Colby Ryan, to the stand. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, Pool, File)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., listen as President Joe Biden speaks before a meeting to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

📱 [Trending] this morning

FILE – Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. Fired Fox news host Carlson said Tuesday, May 9, 2023, that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The new CPI data is expected to show inflation continuing to moderate.

🔴 Rep. James Comer will unveil a memo on the business dealings of the Biden family.

🔴 With the defense and prosecution rested, a verdict may come in the Lori Vallow trial today.

