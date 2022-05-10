May 10: Manhunt for Casey White, Vicky White ends. Biden speaks on inflation-fighting plan.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday May 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Vicky White dies from injuries after nationwide manhunt
2. Exclusive: Car wash attendant spotted Casey White
3. Investigators reviewing attack on anti-abortion office
4. Hundreds of day care workers across US go on strike
📱 [Trending] this morning
Scientists want to lure aliens with math, nude portraits
Maybe if we threw in some Cheetos and Blue Bell ice cream that would complete the package.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden visits family farm to discuss impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
🔴 WHO holds special session on impact of Russian invasion on Ukraine’s health system.
🔴 Rapper Young Thug appears in court on racketeering charges.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.