May 11: Casey White returned to Alabama. Trump’s picks go 1-for-2 in governor races.

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team’s NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career. He made the announcement, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in a long post on Instagram. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Escaped inmate Casey White is now back in Alabama. The capital murder suspect is appearing in a special court hearing.

Up to $10,000 was promised for information leading to the arrest of missing Lauderdale County inmate Casey Cole White and Sheriff’s Office employee Vicky White. (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

FILE – Rep. Alexander Mooney, R-W.Va., left, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, right, appear at a news conference on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, July 29, 2021. The May 10 primary contest in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District between Republican colleagues Rep. Alex Mooney and Rep. David McKinley is a test of former Donald Trump’s clout in the state. McKinley voted to pass the infrastructure bill and was condemned by both Trump and Mooney for doing so. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

People clean an area after Russian airstrike in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

The GOAT is not going out to pasture.

🔴 Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary is a three-way horse race.

🔴 2020 presidential election at center of battle for Georgia secretary of state office.

🔴 Largest diamond ever auctioned, 228.31 carats, goes on the block.

