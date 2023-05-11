May 11: Sanctuary cities brace for migrant surge. Trump’s town hall turns into ‘greatest hits’

EL PASO, TEXAS – MAY 10: Immigrants wait for days in a makeshift camp located between the Rio Grande and the U.S.-Mexico border fence, hoping to be processed for asylum claims on May 10, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. The number of immigrants reaching the border has surged with the end of the U.S. government’s Covid-era Title 42 policy, which for the past three years has allowed for the quick expulsion of irregular migrants entering the country. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Thursday May 11, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Former President Donald Trump appeared at a CNN-sponsored town hall Wednesday evening.

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Customers shop for eggs at a Sprouts grocery store on April 12, 2023 in San Rafael, California. According to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation in March slowed to its lowest rate in nearly two years with prices rising 5 percent, down from 6 percent in February. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FILE – An asylum-seeker carries her baby past U.S. Border Patrol agents as they wait between the double fence along the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, May 8, 2023, in San Diego. As President Joe Biden’s administration prepares for the end of asylum restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is offering some new legal options for people — especially families — to come to the United States. The administration said it will admit at least 100,000 Latin Americans seeking to reunite with family members in the United States, but has released almost no details. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

It’s possible the missing children in Oklahoma were also victims of McFadden’s, according to former FBI agent Kathlene Canning-Mello.

Justin and Haydon Webster, the father and brother of Ivy Webster who was found dead Monday, visit the site where Ivy’s body was found in Henryetta, Okla., Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency officially comes to an end, as do vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors and international air travelers.

🔴 Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III testifies before the Senate Defense Subcommittee on President Joe Biden’s proposed 2024 budget.

🔴 The 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards takes place in Frisco, Texas, and is livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.

