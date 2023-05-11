May 11: Sanctuary cities brace for migrant surge. Trump’s town hall turns into ‘greatest hits’

Good morning! It’s Thursday May 11, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
It’s possible the missing children in Oklahoma were also victims of McFadden’s, according to former FBI agent Kathlene Canning-Mello.
🔴 The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency officially comes to an end, as do vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors and international air travelers.
🔴 Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III testifies before the Senate Defense Subcommittee on President Joe Biden’s proposed 2024 budget.
🔴 The 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards takes place in Frisco, Texas, and is livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
