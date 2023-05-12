May 12: How many migrants are waiting at the border? Man who choked NYC subway rider to be charged.

Updated:

A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum between two border walls Thursday, May 11, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday May 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Title 42’s end: How many migrants are waiting at southern border?

A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum between two border walls Thursday, May 11, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

2. Man who choked NYC subway rider to face criminal charges

FILE - A group of several hundred people protest the death of Jordan Neely, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Washington Square Park in New York. Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday, May 11, that they will bring criminal charges against Daniel Penny, the man who used a deadly chokehold on Neely, an unruly passenger, aboard a New York City subway train. The incident stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation’s largest transit system. (AP Photo/Brooke Lansdale, File)
FILE – A group of several hundred people protest the death of Jordan Neely, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Washington Square Park in New York. Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday, May 11, that they will bring criminal charges against Daniel Penny, the man who used a deadly chokehold on Neely, an unruly passenger, aboard a New York City subway train. The incident stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation’s largest transit system. (AP Photo/Brooke Lansdale, File)

3. Elon Musk says he’s found a new CEO for Twitter

FILE – Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

4. DeSantis ’24 announcement may come as early as this month

FILE – Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Foreign Office to visit Britain’s Foreign Secretary in London, April 28, 2023. On Friday, May 5, 2023, more than four years later, DeSantis is set to conclude a legislative session that establishes him as perhaps the most accomplished conservative governor in the nation’s bitter culture wars just as he prepares to enter the 2024 presidential contest as a top rival to former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

SOMETHING FISHY: WALLEYE CHEATERS SENTENCED TO 10 DAYS IN JAIL

Two men who pleaded guilty to cheating in a walleye fishing tournament received light sentences.

Jacob Runyan (right) and Chase Cominsky (second from left) appear in court, flanked by their attorneys, on Monday, March 27, 2023. (WJW photo)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is in Washington, D.C., primarily to discuss bilateral defense efforts with the U.S.

🔴 Singer-songwriter Willie Nelson will receive the LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award for his commitment to public service.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Group Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation