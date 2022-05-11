May 12: Wildfire burns California houses. Overdose deaths surge to historic high.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday May 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. New Mexico wildfire grows; California fire destroys homes
2. Overdose deaths surge to historic high in the US
3. US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
4. Girl killed in California church exorcism, court documents reveal
📱 [Trending] this morning
It’s not economists measuring inflation, it’s your neighbors
Are any of your neighbors price checkers for the government? Are you?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Finnish foreign minister meets with EU about Ukraine war.
🔴 Astronomers hold news conference to announce huge Milky Way discovery.
🔴 Army set to revamp Alaska forces for more mobile cold-weather fighting.
