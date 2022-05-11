May 12: Wildfire burns California houses. Overdose deaths surge to historic high.

Customers shop at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Good morning! It’s Thursday May 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. New Mexico wildfire grows; California fire destroys homes

A firefighter works to put at a structure burning during a wildfire Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

2. Overdose deaths surge to historic high in the US

Bags of Fentanyl pills recently recovered by Drug Enforcement Administration Agents in San Diego. (Elliott Macias/KSWB San Diego)

3. US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high

Gas prices are displayed on a gas pump in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2022. – Americans paid more for gasoline, food and other essentials last month amid an ongoing wave of record inflation made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to government data released Tuesday. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Girl killed in California church exorcism, court documents reveal

Santa Clara County Hall Of Justice (KRON4 photo)

It’s not economists measuring inflation, it’s your neighbors

Are any of your neighbors price checkers for the government? Are you?

🔴 Finnish foreign minister meets with EU about Ukraine war.

🔴 Astronomers hold news conference to announce huge Milky Way discovery.

🔴 Army set to revamp Alaska forces for more mobile cold-weather fighting.

