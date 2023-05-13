May 13: Jury: Vallow guilty of murdering her 2 children. A judge halts Biden administration plan for migrant parole.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum between two border walls Thursday, May 11, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury’s verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday May 12, 2023. The Idaho jury convicted Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

People wait to apply for asylum between two border walls Thursday, May 11, 2023, in San Diego. Many of the hundreds of migrants between the walls that separate Tijuana, Mexico, with San Diego have been waiting for days to apply for asylum.

Daniel Penny is transported to his arraignment after surrendering to the NYPD at the 5th Precinct on May 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

FILE – Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships for NBC, at the POSSIBLE marketing conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Musk announced Friday, May 12, 2023, that he’s hiring Yaccarino to be the new CEO of San Francisco-based Twitter, which is now called X Corp. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Flowers are obviously the most common means of expressing appreciation for mom. But scammers are ruining your special arrangement — which usually comes in the form of the flowers never showing up.

Flowers including roses are displayed for sale at a wholesale merchant ahead of the Valentine’s Day holiday at the Southern California Flower Market on February 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. – While some florists note an increased demand for socially distant gifts, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted global supply chains and shut down most large events including weddings where flowers are popular. The Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day holidays are historically the two busiest days of the year for floral businesses. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

🔴 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Germany to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and to receive the Charlemagne Prize, awarded for efforts to enhance European unity.

🔴 The 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards event in New York celebrates fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community.

🔴 President Joe Biden is featured speaker at the Howard University commencement in Washington, D.C.

