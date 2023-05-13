May 13: Jury: Vallow guilty of murdering her 2 children. A judge halts Biden administration plan for migrant parole.
Flowers are obviously the most common means of expressing appreciation for mom. But scammers are ruining your special arrangement — which usually comes in the form of the flowers never showing up.
🔴 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Germany to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and to receive the Charlemagne Prize, awarded for efforts to enhance European unity.
🔴 The 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards event in New York celebrates fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community.
🔴 President Joe Biden is featured speaker at the Howard University commencement in Washington, D.C.
