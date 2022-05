This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows a black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. The Milky Way black hole is called Sagittarius A*, near the border of Sagittarius and Scorpius constellations. It is 4 million times more massive than our sun. The image was made by eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world. (Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration via AP)

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday May 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

FILE – Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Shares of Tesla and Twitter have tumbled this week as investors deal with the fallout and potential legal issues surrounding Tesla CEO Musk and his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform. Of the two, Musk’s electric vehicle company has fared worse, with its stock down almost 16% so far this week to $728. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)

FILE – A nursing student administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas on April 26, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, April 29, 2022, set tentative dates in June to publicly review COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest American children, typically the final step before authorizing the shots. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto makes a point during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Britain has signed a security assurance with Sweden which like its neighbor Finland is pondering whether to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pledging to “bolster military ties” in the event of a crisis and support both countries should they come under attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The center of our galaxy is finally ready for its close-up.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 U.S. west burning at a furious pace so far early in season.

🔴 Palestinians bury the body of Al Jazeera journalist.

🔴 Post office in Los Angeles named after music great Ritchie Valens.

