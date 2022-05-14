May 14: Parents navigate formula shortage, Texas manhunt continues

Good morning! It’s Saturday May 14, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. ‘Shaking and in tears’: Parents deal with formula shortage
2. Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death
3. Lawyer argues proper procedure not held in ending Title 42
4. Texas inmate escapes by stabbing prison bus driver
📱 [Trending] this morning
CALLS GROW TO REWARD ALABAMA FUGITIVES TIPSTER
Several petitions have surfaced asking authorities to grant James Stinson a government reward since his tip led to the arrest and capture of escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Abortion protests are expected in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
🔴 NATO leaders, including U.S. State Sec. Antony Blinken, will meet in Berlin
