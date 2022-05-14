May 14: Parents navigate formula shortage, Texas manhunt continues

Elizabeth Amador bottle feeds her daughter Destinee, 9 months, at the Ellis R. Shipp Public Health Center Thursday, May 12, 2022, in West Valley City, Utah. President Joe Biden stepped up his administration’s response to a nationwide baby formula shortage Thursday, May 12, 2022, that has forced frenzied parents into online groups to swap and sell to each other to keep their babies fed. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Good morning! It’s Saturday May 14, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the death of a patient, listens to the opening statements during her trial at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Vaught was charged with reckless homicide for accidentally administering the paralyzing drug vecuronium to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of the sedative Versed in December on Dec. 26, 2017. Vaught admitted the error as soon as she realized it, and the state medical board initially took no action against her. Prosecutors say Vaught made multiple errors that day and “recklessly ignored” her training. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Several petitions have surfaced asking authorities to grant James Stinson a government reward since his tip led to the arrest and capture of escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White.

Presenter Chris Rock, right, speaks onstage as Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, bottom left, look on after Smith went onstage and slapped Rock at the Oscars, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Abortion protests are expected in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

🔴 NATO leaders, including U.S. State Sec. Antony Blinken, will meet in Berlin

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.