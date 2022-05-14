May 15: A ‘racially motivated’ attack on a Buffalo supermarket leaves 10 dead, and Twitter does some soul-searching.

FILE – The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world’s pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 217 million users around the world — politicians, journalists, activists, celebrities, weirdos and normies, cat and dog lovers and just about anyone else with an internet connection. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Good morning! It’s Sunday May 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Shooter charged in ‘racially motivated’ Buffalo shooting that leaves 10 dead

Police secure a perimeter after a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

2. Milwaukee officials enact curfew after shootings that injured 21

(Getty Images)

3. ‘We’re in a crisis’: Farmers sound alarm over coming food shortage

A farmer fertilizes a field on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia’s war in Ukraine has pushed up fertilizer prices that were already high, made scarce supplies rarer still and squeezed farmers. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

4. ‘Shaking and in tears’: Parents deal with formula shortage

Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store in Carmel, Ind., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

📱 [Trending] this morning

AS MUSK BUYOUT LOOMS, TWITTER SEARCHES FOR ITS SOUL

Turbulence in the boardroom has sent the social media giant scrambling to take a look in the mirror.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 NATO foreign ministers meeting continues in Berlin amid discussions of new memberships.

🔴 It’s Mavericks-Suns and Bucks-Celtics with trips to the NBA conference finals at stake.

🔴 The blood moon total lunar eclipse can be seen tonight across North America, weather permitting.

