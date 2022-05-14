May 15: A ‘racially motivated’ attack on a Buffalo supermarket leaves 10 dead, and Twitter does some soul-searching.

Good morning! It’s Sunday May 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Shooter charged in ‘racially motivated’ Buffalo shooting that leaves 10 dead
2. Milwaukee officials enact curfew after shootings that injured 21
3. ‘We’re in a crisis’: Farmers sound alarm over coming food shortage
4. ‘Shaking and in tears’: Parents deal with formula shortage
📱 [Trending] this morning
AS MUSK BUYOUT LOOMS, TWITTER SEARCHES FOR ITS SOUL
Turbulence in the boardroom has sent the social media giant scrambling to take a look in the mirror.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NATO foreign ministers meeting continues in Berlin amid discussions of new memberships.
🔴 It’s Mavericks-Suns and Bucks-Celtics with trips to the NBA conference finals at stake.
🔴 The blood moon total lunar eclipse can be seen tonight across North America, weather permitting.
