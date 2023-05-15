May 15: Migrant crossings down after Title 42 lifted. DeSantis rallies support in Iowa while Trump sits out

Immigrants seeking asylum turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents after wading across the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas on December 18, 2022 from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

It's Monday May 15, 2023. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

Venezuelan migrant Said Jose, left, asks for help from Jesuit priest Daniel Mora while looking his girlfriend who he got separated with during his detention, at the shelter run by the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas, Friday, May 12, 2023. The border between the U.S. and Mexico was relatively calm Friday, offering few signs of the chaos that had been feared following a rush by worried migrants to enter the U.S. before the end of pandemic-related immigration restrictions. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 04: Union organizer and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson speaks after being projected winner as mayor on April 4, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Johnson won in a tough runoff against the more conservative Paul Vallas after the two outpolled incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks with reporters after speaking at a fundraising picnic for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Ja Morant was suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday after he appeared to be holding a gun in another social media video that was streamed live on Instagram.

Memphis Grizzlies guards Desmond Bane, left, and Ja Morant (12) laugh on the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team’s first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A Harvard study found people of color are disproportionately exposed to PFAS in drinking water.

🔴 Debt limit debate continues as deadline gets ever closer.

🔴 Schools add more security as teachers feel like they’re under attack.

