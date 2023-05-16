May 16: 3 dead, suspect killed in New Mexico shooting. Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation.

Community members sing during a prayer vigil at Hills Church, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Farmington, N.M. Authorities said an 18-year-old man roamed through the community firing randomly at cars and houses Monday, killing three people and injuring six others including two police officers before he was killed. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday May 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Community members sing during a prayer vigil at Hills Church, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Farmington, N.M. Authorities said an 18-year-old man roamed through the community firing randomly at cars and houses Monday, killing three people and injuring six others including two police officers before he was killed. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

FILE – Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe, leaves federal court in Washington, May 16, 2022. Durham ended his four-year investigation into possible FBI misconduct in its probe of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The report Monday, May 15, 2023, from Durham offers withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of the former president’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Immigrants seeking asylum turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents after wading across the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas on December 18, 2022 from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

FILE – Flowers are piled around crosses with the names of the victims killed in a school shooting as people visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. For the first time since the Uvalde school massacre, Texas Republican lawmakers on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, allowed proposals for stricter gun laws to get a hearing in the state Capitol — even though new restrictions have almost no chance of passing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A California woman claiming to have cancer scammed more than 300 family members, friends and strangers out of roughly $105,000.

Amanda Riley was sentenced to five years in prison for scamming hundreds of people out of more than $100,000 for fake cancer treatments.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden again meets with congressional leaders in an attempt to break a deadlock over raising the nation’s debt ceiling.

🔴 The Cannes Film Festival opens with biographical drama “Jeanne du Barry,” starring Johnny Depp as French King Louis XV.

🔴 The NBA Playoffs Conference Finals begin, with the Los Angeles Lakers facing off against the Denver Nuggets.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.