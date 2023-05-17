May 17: Debt limit deal optimism grows. East Palestine residents release new demands.

FILE – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., listen as President Joe Biden speaks before a meeting to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday May 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris listen as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Community members listen to speakers at a town hall meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 near East Palestine, Ohio. (Katie Smith, NewsNation)

A screenshot from surveillance video shows an altercation between a security guard and a suspected shoplifter who was shot and killed at a San Francisco Walgreens in April. (San Francisco District Attorney’s Office)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks with reporters after speaking at a fundraising picnic for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

📱 [Trending] this morning

U.S. News & World Report has chosen the best places to live in the U.S., and a city in Wisconsin beat out all others, according to rankings released Tuesday.

A summer morning in Boulder, Colorado with the Flatirons in the background and a bunch of purple and pink flowers in the foreground. (Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals considers arguments in a lawsuit, initiated by anti-abortion rights groups, to overturn the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

🔴 President Joe Biden will honor 2021-2022 Medal of Valor recipients from across the country in a White House ceremony.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Target and Cisco Systems announce quarterly results.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.