May 17: Were there red flags missed in Buffalo suspect’s past? Border sees record migrant surge.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday May 17, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

People embrace outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Immigrant men are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border on December 07, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. Most had come with their families through a nearby gap in the border wall in previous days to seek political asylum in the United States. Women and children were transported to processing facilities first. Border Patrol detention facilities in Yuma were overwhelmed with thousands of new arrivals, with many families trying to reach U.S. soil before the court-ordered re-implementation of the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy. The policy requires asylum seekers to stay in Mexico for the duration of their U.S. immigration court process. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Empty shelf space is seen at a Price Chopper supermarket in Guilderland, N.Y., where recalled Similac powder products were displayed, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Oleksiy Polyakov, right, and Roman Voitko check the remains of a destroyed Russian helicopter lie in a field in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Is the truth out there? We might find out some of what the government knows about that today.

Fighter jets intercepting flying UFO, 3D generated image.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 N.C. Rep. Cawthorn seeks nomination despite missteps, arrest.

🔴 Dr. Oz leading in tight Pennsylvania primary.

🔴 Prince Charles and Camilla head to Canada on Commonwealth Tour.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.