May 17: Were there red flags missed in Buffalo suspect’s past? Border sees record migrant surge.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday May 17, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Is the truth out there? We might find out some of what the government knows about that today.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 N.C. Rep. Cawthorn seeks nomination despite missteps, arrest.
🔴 Dr. Oz leading in tight Pennsylvania primary.
🔴 Prince Charles and Camilla head to Canada on Commonwealth Tour.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.