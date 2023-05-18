May 18: GOP stalls Santos expulsion bid. Cab driver describes royal paparazzi chase.

U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to the media outside the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y on Wednesday May 10, 2023. Santos pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success.

Good morning! It’s Thursday May 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

U.S. Rep. George Santos leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Santos pleaded not guilty to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were killed near campus — and two weeks after a suspect was arrested and charged with the crime — the picturesque school grounds are starting to feel a little closer to normal. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool, File)

FILE – Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022. Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors. In a one-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, May 16, 2023, that Holmes’ appeal did not show that she would have received a shorter sentence or have her conviction reversed due to errors made during her trial. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Immigrants aboard a freight train headed toward the U.S.

📱 [Trending] this morning

Taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh: “Then all of a sudden all the paparazzi just came out of the car and just started taking pictures.”

FILE – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says the couple were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden arrives in Hiroshima, Japan, for the G7 Summit and holds a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

🔴 The New York Supreme Court meets for a hearing on the defamation suit brought by voting software company Smartmatic against Fox News.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.