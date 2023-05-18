May 18: GOP stalls Santos expulsion bid. Cab driver describes royal paparazzi chase.

Good morning! It’s Thursday May 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
Taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh: “Then all of a sudden all the paparazzi just came out of the car and just started taking pictures.”
🔴 President Joe Biden arrives in Hiroshima, Japan, for the G7 Summit and holds a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
🔴 The New York Supreme Court meets for a hearing on the defamation suit brought by voting software company Smartmatic against Fox News.
