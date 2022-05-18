May 18: Migrants moved around U.S. on charter flights. Pa. primary still too close to call.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers held a hearing on unidentified flying objects, during which defense officials said they have some 400 reports from military personnel of UFOs, and while they can explain some, they can’t explain others.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a memorial across the street from the TOPS Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Dr. Mehmet Oz receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images). Republican candidate for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, David McCormick, right, arrives with his wife Dina Powell to cast their votes in the Pennsylvania primary election, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks to the crowd before former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a rally Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Immigrant men are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border on December 07, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. Most had come with their families through a nearby gap in the border wall in previous days to seek political asylum in the United States. Women and children were transported to processing facilities first. Border Patrol detention facilities in Yuma were overwhelmed with thousands of new arrivals, with many families trying to reach U.S. soil before the court-ordered re-implementation of the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy. The policy requires asylum seekers to stay in Mexico for the duration of their U.S. immigration court process. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The truth may still be out there, but we don’t have it yet.

🔴 Taylor Swift receives honorary doctorate from NYU.

🔴 Court hearing over whether Bronx Zoo elephant should be considered a “person” begins.

🔴 Zelenskyy opens Cannes Film Festival, links war and cinema.

