May 18: Migrants moved around U.S. on charter flights. Pa. primary still too close to call.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday May 18, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The truth may still be out there, but we don’t have it yet.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Taylor Swift receives honorary doctorate from NYU.
🔴 Court hearing over whether Bronx Zoo elephant should be considered a “person” begins.
🔴 Zelenskyy opens Cannes Film Festival, links war and cinema.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.