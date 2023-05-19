May 19: Child deaths highlight dangers for migrants. AI expo shows future uses of controversial tech.

Good morning! It’s Friday May 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Deaths of migrant children in US custody highlight border perils
2. Bob Lee’s accused killer pleads not guilty, judge denies bail
3. ‘Weaponization’ of FBI hearing heated, but little revealed
4. AI Expo illustrates the future of artificial intelligence
📱 [Trending] this morning
REPORTER HELD HOSTAGE IN IRAN FACED HUGE IRS TAX BILL
As new legislation aims at preventing U.S. detainees abroad from incurring tax penalties, Rezaian joins “The Hill on NewsNation” to tell his story.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and other world leaders are attending the G7 Summit of the world’s most powerful economies, hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima.
🔴 The 2023/2024 WNBA season begins, with teams playing a record 40 games each this season. Brittney Griner returns to the game after her release from Russia.
🔴 The 89th annual Drama League Awards, hosted by Frank DiLella, takes place at the Ziegfield Ballroom in New York City.
