May 2: Texas manhunt drags into day 4 with few leads. Search for missing teens leads to discovery of 7 bodies.

Authorities search in wooded areas, in Cleveland, Texas, Monday, May 1, 2023, for a suspect who fatally shot five neighbors several days earlier. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday May 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Authorities search in wooded areas, in Cleveland, Texas, Monday, May 1, 2023, for a suspect who fatally shot five neighbors several days earlier. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Authorities searched a rural property near the town of Henryetta, Oklahoma on Monday, May 1, 2023 where they say seven bodies were found while they searched for two teenagers reported missing. (KFOR)

FILE – A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on June 11, 2020. The sister of Tammy Daybell, who was killed in what prosecutors say was a doomsday-focused plot, told jurors Friday, April 28, 2023, that her sister’s funeral was held so quickly that some family members couldn’t attend. The testimony came in the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused along with Chad Daybell in Tammy’s death and the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two youngest children. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 1, 2023, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

📱 [Trending] this morning

“The probability of randomly selecting a random individual in relation to that profile 1 is 71 billion,” a senior DNA analyst said.

FILE – Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only surviving child of Vallow Daybell charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings’ deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Idaho prosecutors played the call during the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell after calling her son, Colby Ryan, to the stand. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, Pool, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on “Supreme Court Ethics Reform” in response to reports that Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury trips without disclosing them.

🔴 Nominations are announced for the 76th Tony Awards, honoring the shows, performances and artistry of the 2022-2023 Broadway season.

🔴 The Writers Guild of America will strike today, bringing production on all types of shows to a halt for the first time since 2008.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.