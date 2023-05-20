May 20: DeSantis expected to file candidacy paperwork within days. Alleged document leaker will remain behind bars until trial.

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. A new sense of urgency is growing among DeSantis’ allies as emboldened critics within his own party, especially President Donald Trump, work to undermine his presidential campaign before it begins. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE – Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Guard to enter into El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. U.S. authorities say an 8-year-old girl died Wednesday, May 17, in Border Patrol custody, a rare occurrence that comes as the agency struggles with overcrowding. The Border Patrol had 28,717 people in custody on May 10, the day before pandemic-related asylum restrictions expired, which was double from two weeks earlier, according to a court filing. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) greets guests after speaking at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, April 21, 2023.

TOPSHOT – This photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, national guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, DC. – FBI agents on Thursday arrested a young national guardsman suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive US government secrets — including about the Ukraine war. US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the arrest made “in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information.” (Photo by Stefani REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is joined by Republicans from the Senate and the House as he leads an event on the debt limit negotiations, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. McCarthy and President Joe Biden have tasked a handful of representatives to try and close out a final deal. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The synthetic opioid fentanyl has been the main contributor to a spike in overdose deaths over the last several years.

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation.

🔴 The G7 Summit, which brings together the leaders of the world’s most advanced economies, continues in Hiroshima, Japan.

🔴 Preakness Stakes, the second horse race in annual Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing, takes place at Pimlico in Baltimore.

🔴 Martin Scorsese’s crime drama “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, premieres at the Cannes Film Festival.

