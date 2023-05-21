May 21: Report: Kohberger broke into female colleague’s home. Biden says he believes US will avoid default at G7 summit.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, May 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Report: Kohberger broke into female colleague’s home
2. Biden says he believes US will avoid default at G7 summit
3. Second child dies in US Border Patrol’s custody
4. Fewer crossings but number of migrants in custody remains high
📱 [Trending] this morning
National Treasure crosses finish line 1st at Preakness
National Treasure won the Preakness on Saturday in trainer Bob Baffert’s return to the Triple Crown trail following a suspension.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden closes out his time at the Group of Seven summit in Japan with a news conference.
🔴 Striking Hollywood writers are set to picket the Boston University commencement Sunday over its choice of David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.
