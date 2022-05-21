May 21: Title 42 remains, Michigan recovers from rare tornado

Theresa Haske sorts through debris from what was her garage after a tornado tore through Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Russell)

Good morning! It’s Saturday May 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Federal judge blocks Biden’s plan to end Title 42

2. Rare northern Michigan twister kills 1, injures more than 40

This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows an upended vehicle following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

3. Ghosting: Why new employees are vanishing before they start

4. Manhunt for escaped Texas inmate Gonzalo Lopez expands

‘FULL HOUSE’ PAINTED LADY BACK ON THE MARKET IN SAN FRANCISCO

One of the 1890’s Victorian homes, the Pink Painted Lady, which appeared in the intro to the long-running sitcom “Full House” could be yours for for $3,550,000.

San Francisco California Painted Ladies Victorian homes and city in background at Alamo Square at Hayes Street and Steiner Street . (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

🔴 President Joe Biden’s Asia trip continues in South Korea

🔴 The Preakness runs today, but Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is not participating.

