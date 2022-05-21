May 21: Title 42 remains, Michigan recovers from rare tornado

Good morning! It’s Saturday May 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Federal judge blocks Biden’s plan to end Title 42
2. Rare northern Michigan twister kills 1, injures more than 40
3. Ghosting: Why new employees are vanishing before they start
4. Manhunt for escaped Texas inmate Gonzalo Lopez expands
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘FULL HOUSE’ PAINTED LADY BACK ON THE MARKET IN SAN FRANCISCO
One of the 1890’s Victorian homes, the Pink Painted Lady, which appeared in the intro to the long-running sitcom “Full House” could be yours for for $3,550,000.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden’s Asia trip continues in South Korea
🔴 The Preakness runs today, but Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is not participating.
