May 22: Debt ceiling negotiations continue. Kohberger to be arraigned for college killings.

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Debt ceiling talks to resume as Biden, McCarthy to meet
2. Kohberger to be arraigned Monday in Idaho college killings
3. Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
4. 10 dead after Baja shootout with ‘rivals in organized crime’
📱 [Trending] this morning
SpaceX sends Saudi astronauts, including nation’s 1st woman in space, to International Space Station
Saudi Arabia’s first astronauts in decades rocketed toward the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight Sunday.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Sen. Tim Scott is expected to kickoff his presidential campaign with an event Monday.
🔴 Secretary of State Anthony Blinken concludes Papua New Guinea visit.
🔴 Rocket to launch NASA’s TROPICS mission as early as Monday.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.