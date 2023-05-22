May 22: Debt ceiling negotiations continue. Kohberger to be arraigned for college killings.

Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

President Joe Biden answers questions on the U.S. debt limits ahead of a bilateral meeting with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a press conference of the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday May 3, 2023. Zelenskyy is in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, for a one-day Nordic summit. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

(File: Getty)

Saudi Arabia’s first astronauts in decades rocketed toward the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight Sunday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon capsule and a crew of four private astronauts lifts off from pad 39A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

🔴 Sen. Tim Scott is expected to kickoff his presidential campaign with an event Monday.

🔴 Secretary of State Anthony Blinken concludes Papua New Guinea visit.

🔴 Rocket to launch NASA’s TROPICS mission as early as Monday.

